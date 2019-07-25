Hayden White out for two weeks as Mansfield Town prepare for Glasgow Rangers visit

Mansfield Town will be without injured defender Hayden White for Saturday’s final home friendly with Glasgow Rangers U23s (3pm).

But Stags still hope to bring in a new right-sided signing who could cover down there and enhance the squad.

White limped off with what has now been confirmed as a minor hamstring strain during Tuesday night’s 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest U23s and will be out for up to a fortnight.

That is good news for the Stags, who got the player off the field quickly as a precaution.

Whte Tweeted: “Could have been worse.. just part of the process after so long! We keep working.”

Stags forged a good relationship with Rangers boss Steven Gerrad when losing 2-0 to their U23s during last month’s Portugal training camp and Saturday provides a rematch.

“It will be another test for us – certainly out of possession,” said Stags boss John Dempster.

“Steven Gerrard encourages his team to play with the ball like we saw in Portugal. So that will be another challenge.

“It might not look entirely what the Newport game will look like if I am being honest. But we will have a full week to prep that.”

Gerrard has already told Stags he would be happy to loan to them any U23 players not in his plans that Dempster likes the look of.

“One of the advantages of playing Rangers this time of pre-season is they will have some excellent talent on show that we will be able to look at and discuss,” said Dempster.

“I don’t think we’re looking to bring in two or three bodies now – probably one or two at the most.

“It’s a great opportunity to look at their talent. But we’re not looking for wholesale changes.”

In a week of extraordinary heat, Dempster admitted pre-season had been extra tough.

“We have a few tired bodies – it was like playing abroad on Tuesday night,” he said.

“Some of the effort put in, especially in the last 10 minutes when you saw lads sprinting back to get into position after attacking, was really pleasing.”

Dempster admitted he had also been impressed by some of Forest’s youngsters on Tuesday.

“Forest had some really talented players on show. I would not want to single anyone out as I’d have to speak to the Nottingham Forest staff on that,” he said.

“They had a good mixture of youth and experience. If you look at their front three at the start of the game, I dread to think what their wage bill would be!

“But some of the U23 players - and even some of their U18 players that came on near the end - were very impressive.

“That was no surprise to me though as I know what hard work Gary Brazil puts into their academy.”

Stags will go into the Rangers game without any trialists.

They had three trialists in last week which were all released before the Forest game.

Stags then had a new unnamed trialist on the bench for that game who did not come on and has since departed as well.