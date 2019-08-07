Hayden White has outside chance of facing Morecambe for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town defender Hayden White has an outside chance of facing Morecambe on Saturday after shaking off his hamstring strain.

And there was also positive news on CJ Hamilton, who limped off at Newport last weekend.

“We have had good news on Hayden White,” said boss John Dempster.

“He has come through some more physical training and he will be back in training this week.

“We will see how Hayden goes over the next couple of days. We certainly don’t want to rush him back to pick up another injury just because we are desperate to have him back.

“He is a vital member of the squad and a vital character to have around. But it’s important that we’ve got him for the long term rather than rush him back.

“The weekend might come a little bit too soon for him.

“But if he is passed fit by the medical team he is another player that could feature.”

Hamilton is also expected to be fine to face Morecambe.

“He got a real whack. But it was impact and it’s good news,” said Dempster.

“He came off as he didn’t feel like he could give us 100 per cent for the remainder of the game at Newport.

“He was assessed over the weekend and on Monday and it’s positive. He has heavy bruising and it’s still a little bit sore, but he will be okay to train this week, so CJ is good to go.

“We also expect Will Tomlinson to be back training maybe on Friday if he comes through what’s ahead of him over the next couple of days.

“I am sure there will be a few other bruises as there always is after a ding-dong battle like we had at Newport. But everyone else is in training and fighting for a place against Morecambe.”