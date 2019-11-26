Hat-trick for Steel as Shirebrook Wanderers hit Skegby for six
Connor Steel fired a hat-trick as Shirebrook Soldiers Wanderers hit Skegby United for six in the Mansfield Sunday League.
In a one-sided game for Premier First Division points, Wanderers put the visitors to the sword, with Shaun Taylor (2) and Connor Phillips also on the scoresheet.
Action from Shirebrook Soldiers Wanderers' victory.
Pete Waby
Other 3rd Party
A Shirebrook player ghosting past an opponent.
Pete Waby
Other 3rd Party
Goalmouth action in the match between Shirebrook Soldiers Wanderers and Skegby United.
Pete Waby
Other 3rd Party
Skegby United doing their best to keep Wanderers off the ball.
Pete Waby
Other 3rd Party
View more