Hartlepool released a statement late on Wednesday night confirming the club have parted company with the former Stags boss and assistant manager Colin West.

The decision comes 24 hours after Hartlepool suffered a 1-0 defeat against Newport County at the Suit Direct Stadium leaving the club 22nd in League Two with just 27 points from 33 games played.

Crucially, however, Hartlepool’s rivals all hold multiple games in hand with relegation from the Football League of growing concern.

Hartlepool United have sacked manager Keith Curle. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh said sacking Curle is one of the toughest decisions he has had to make at the club before suggesting he felt as though he had to act now in order to give the club the best possible chance of avoiding relegation.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make at Pools,” said Singh.

"Keith and Colin, in so many ways, have improved the football club and our culture. They are both consummate professionals and they have genuinely been a pleasure to work with. I will go on record with my thanks to them both and the way that they have conducted business.

"Unfortunately, we have just not seen the required results and I feel we must act now to give the club a chance in the final part of the season.

"Following the transfer window we believe there is a group of players that can secure our place in the league.

"We will act swiftly and do all that we can to get an immediate and smooth transition in the manager position.”

Curle joined the club on an interim basis in September after Paul Hartley was sacked having gone nine league games without a win to start the season.

Curle was rewarded by being handed the role on a permanent basis with an 18-month contract in December but has since gone on to win just four league games since then as the club remain in a relegation battle.