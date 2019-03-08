Harry Wilson will join Premier League club when Derby County loan deal ends and former Nottingham Forest boss in line for Brisbane Roar job

Leeds United target Harry Wilson will be allowed to join a Premier League club on loan when he returns to Liverpool from Derby County in the summer. (Goal)

Former Leeds striker Robbie Fowler is being tipped to become the new manager at Australian A-League club Brisbane Roar. (Daily Record)

Ex-Nottingham Forest and Brentford manager Mark Warburton is also said to rivalling Fowler as a frontrunner for the Australia gig. (Daily Record)

Whites striker Patrick Bamford has agreed to switch his international allegiance to the Republic of Ireland - according to manager Mick McCarthy. (Various)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn says he envisages being at the club in five years time and competing in the Premier League amid interest from Leicester City. (Birmingham Live)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce has raided old club Aston Villa’s recruitment department by adding David Downes and Dean Hughes to backroom ranks. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers have taken Jamshedpur FC striker Aniket Jadhav, 17, on a three-month trial after he impressed for India at the under-17s World Cup. (Various)

Reading defender John O’Shea has revealed he was close to joining Celtic before he moved to Manchester United in 1999. (Daily Record)

Former Sheffield United and Birmingham defender David Edgar has dropped into non-league with National League side Hartlepool United. (Hartlepool Mail)

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron wants to remain at Queens Park Rangers next season having spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Loftus Road. (West London Sport)

That is also the case for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Leo Bonatini, who wants to stay at Nottingham Forest next term. (Birmingham Live)

Hull City striker Will Keane is set to be offered the chance to join Ipswich Town on a permanent basis once his contract expires this summer. (Hull Live)

New Zealand international goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic has joined Bristol City until the end of the season following his release from Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. (BCFC.co.uk)

Bolton Wanderers owner Ken Anderson is close to selling his majority stake in the club to a consortium headed by Parminder Basran and Sharron Brittan. (The Bolton News)

The deal could be announced before Saturday’s game with Millwall, however the family of late owner Eddie Davies are also considering intervening. (The Bolton News)