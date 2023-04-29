Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver praises team spirit as fine end of season run continues with win at Mansfield Town

After today's 2-1 win at Mansfield Town he said: “That spirit we showed second half can't be under-valued.

“Since January we have rediscovered that and what we've been about.

“Going to bigger places than ourselves and fighting for the badge.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“It was an inspired second half rearguard performance. Everyone was up for it.

“We have no sulkers here and everyone wants to be up for the ride next season and be part of it.

“We have been in a dogfight but we've produced top seven, top five form over the last part of the season – the business end when everything is at stake. Reputations and careers are at stake.

“So to come through it like these lads have done speaks volumes for them as characters. They have done it together and we are immensely proud of them.

“Both teams today have been under pressure for some time now and I am so proud of our players that stood up to that as men.

“It's tough when you want to go home and make your family proud.

“We can justifiably go home today knowing we've done that. Even though we confirmed our status in midweek, everyone has dug in. There were so many immense blocks there.”

Stags have not beaten Harrogate in any of their seven meetings and Weaver said: “Mansfield may see us as their bogey team in their eyes. But we just attack each game against them in isolation.

“We have great respect for them as when all is said and done we may have beaten them a couple of times this year but they have finished higher than us. So fair play to them.

“I want to ride this wave of emotion and momentum from when we have really had to dig in. We have done that and no one can take that away from us.

“First half of the season I thought we'd lost what we'd always had and built up over the years.

“That was good lads fighting hard for the badge and sticking together, all bar a miracle, take it to Colchester next week– no individuals thinking they were bigger than the club.