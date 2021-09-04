Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver praises his side’s discipline as Mansfield Town finish up with nine men

Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town.

Stags were shown two straight reds for Ollie Clarke and Stephen Quinn while eight other players were booked in a tempestuous affair and Weaver said: “There was quite a bit of controversy and drama and we were the pantomime villains today.

“I was quite proud of the team for showing discipline and not getting anyone sent off which was vital.

“We said at half time don't turn their fans against us as they do get behind their team and that can be hard to play against.

“The control of the players was as important as passing the ball and defending and all the other components of the game.”

He added: “I thought we deserved the three points and at times we played some really exciting attacking football.

“It was a real challenge going 1-0 down straight from the off, especially in front of Mansfield's support which is really passionate and right behind the team.

“But out support couldn't have been louder or more passionate for the numbers we brought and I thought the lads delivered a very passionate performance as well.

“You can't always respond by scoring straight away after going behind, but it just showed the character of the players – they were straight back on the front foot. That's how we want to play.

“It was a pitch that suited us and it was good to get Jack Diamond back in the team. It wasn't all about him today, but obviously he put in a great shift and good performance on his 'new debut'.