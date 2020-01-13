Hard work can turn this around - Mansfield Town keeper Bobby Olejnik

Experienced shot-stopper Bobby Olejnik has promised that Mansfield Town’s players will work hard to turnaround their indifferent results.

The Stags remain in the bottom half of League Two, despite the arrival of new manager Graham

Coughlan.

On Saturday they dramatically lost 4-3 at home to Forest Green Rovers – having led 2-0 and then

equalised at 3-3 in the last minute.

Olejnik, recalled to the starting line-up for the match, said: “We’ve been doing this for the last few weeks – not necessarily soul searching but talking with the manager and amongst ourselves to try and get everything right.

“All the lads are honest lads. We have had success here and that is probably what is most frustrating.

“Over the last few seasons we have had really good success. The core of the squad is really the same and yet it is not happening for us and that is what is frustrating for us.

”We have obviously got to tighten up. We have conceded quite a few goals recently and it is frustrating from a personal standpoint because you want to be keeping clean sheets. As a goalkeeper

that’s what you get judged on.

“Over the last three weeks, five or six games, we have not really had time to train. Now with the games being Saturday, Saturday, Saturday we will put things right by doing the work.

“It’s a new manager, he’s obviously trying to implement his things and it takes time.

“He (Graham Coughlan) came in at a time where there were a lot of games, so he didn’t have time to work on anything because you are just preparing for games. Whereas having a Monday to Friday week, you’ve got three or four days to get things right.

“We’ve got a great squad and on paper we should be higher up. We have 100 per cent bought into what he is trying to do – some of the rules he’s laid down all of the lads are buying into it.

“If we’re meant to be at a meeting at quarter to, for example, we’re there at twenty-five to. We just want to do what he’s asking us to do.”