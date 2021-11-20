Hard work ahead for new boss Keith Hill as Mansfield defeat keeps Scunthorpe United bottom

Scunthorpe manager Keith Hill arrives at the One Call Stadium. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

The Iron even took the lead, but were well beaten in the end as Stags made it five wins in a row.

“I am absolutely gutted – we're never going to win football matches with the mistakes we've made,” said Hill.

“But it's indicative of the mentality of a losing side.

“There was too much fear, even though we went 1-0 and could have gone 2-0 up.

“They're all good lads but they have to become better competitors and understand how to win.

“I have seen first hand now what the bigger problems are.

“We didn't settle into the type of rhythm I expected.”

He added: “I want them to play with no fear and express themselves, but there is scar tissue in the squad in the performances because they are losing games.

“They have to release themselves from the mental shackles and just perform. There is no magic cure.

“They are trying their best but we have to show more football intelligence.

“We have games coming thick and fast and we have to pick the players up and go again.”

On Mansfield Town, Hill said: “They are a good side, Cloughie has been here for a while now and they're well versed on what is expected and the style they play with.

“Before the season started, if you are a bettering man you were putting your money on Mansfield for promotion.