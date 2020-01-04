Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway apologises to Mansfield Town fans for 'over-celebrations'

New Grimsby Town boss Ian Holloway said sorry to Mansfield Town fans for his wild celebrations after his 10 men won 1-0 in his first game in charge today.

Despite having Luke Waterfall sent off after only 10 minutes, the visiting Mariners leapfrogged their fellow strugglers thanks to a Mal Benning own goal on 66 minutes.

“I want to apologise to the Mansfield fans as I think I over-celebrated,” said Holloway.

“I have been out the game for 18 months, I felt I lost my job unfairly, I lost my mum a week later.

“So I do apologise. A lot of them clapped us up and were wonderful. I lost my temper a little bit and that won't happen again.”

On the game, he said: “What a performance. I can't tell you how proud I am. What more could I ask from such a young side – absolutely unreal?

“If I could have bought them that win for how they've been, I would have done.

“I don't care about the sending-off now, it doesn't matter.

“I said at half-time the pressure would be on Mansfield not us and I expect you to win.

“We are a long, long way off where I want to be. But I feel we are marching the right way with belief, heart and endeavour.

“Graham got it right pushing everyone forward, so it was tough.

“It was an own goal, but we'd put it in a dangerous area.

“What a magnificent save at the end too. But, had it gone in, I don't think they would have deserved it.”

He added: “It's an absolute honour and privilege to be here and I am so happy with my new bunch of footballers. Happy New Year!

“I can't wait to carry on now. I feel absolutely ticketyboo.

“It was a big decision as it's a long way from home and my beautiful grandchildren.”

Holloway was a spectator as Grimsby won their first game in 16 against Salford on New Year’s Day.