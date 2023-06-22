The game will be played during the week commencing Monday, 7th August.

The sides drew 0-0 at the One Call Stadium last season following a 2-0 away defeat to the Mariners.

Aside of the EFL Trophy group games this is the first time the clubs have faced each other in cup action since NOvember 1961 when Stags knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 home win.

Stags in home action against Grimsby in March.