Grimsby Town at home for Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup round one

Mansfield Town will take on League Two rivals Grimsby Town at home in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read

The game will be played during the week commencing Monday, 7th August.

The sides drew 0-0 at the One Call Stadium last season following a 2-0 away defeat to the Mariners.

Aside of the EFL Trophy group games this is the first time the clubs have faced each other in cup action since NOvember 1961 when Stags knocked them out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 home win.

Stags in home action against Grimsby in March.
Stags in home action against Grimsby in March.
The draw was made by Michael Dawson and Danny Cowley and also produced a Notts County v Lincoln City derby.

