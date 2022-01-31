Sherwood's Charlie Taylor celebrating his sixth goal of the season. Photo by Ryan Crockett.

The home side made one change to the starting XI, Robson Doolan replacing the injured Will Norcross.

The Wood started the game playing into a fierce swirling wind but started brightly and the opening chance falling after five minutes, Charlie Taylor finding space at the back post to meet Jamie York’s free kick, only to direct his header wide of goal.

As the game settled the visitors forced a free kick in similar circumstances which was easily cleared before Doolan found himself in the book after York had been robbed in possession on the edge of the Borough penalty area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game had its opening goal after 17 minutes, York delivering an excellent corner kick which Taylor met well to direct a great header into the top corner.

However, that lead was short lived, Sherwood gave away a cheap free kick in a central position and the shot was deflected onto the crossbar, wrong-footing Dale Sheppard, who was powerless as Ritchie Burdett met the rebound to score to level the game after 20 minutes.

The game settled into mainly a midfield battle but Sherwood did burst into life two minutes before half time, Ewan Robson involved down the left-hand side, feeding Lewis Belgrave who in turn fed Brad Newby.

Newby did get his shot away, but good defending deflected his effort over the bar for a corner kick.

The corner again caused problems, Belgrave heading across goal just in front of a despairing Gaz Curtis who could not quite get to the ball.

The opening minutes of the second half saw Higton forced into a good save from Ryan Ingram as the Wood started well.

Lewis Belgrave squanderted perhaps their best chance when missing his kick from about 12 yards with a clear sight of goal.

They were almost made to pay after 64 minutes, Sheppard forced into an excellent save as Burdett had broken clear, York missing a header to give the Borough striker the chance.

Sherwood did force a half chance three minutes later, Curtis managing to get the ball in from the left to Newby whose effort lacked power and was deflected into Higton’s hands for an easy save.

The next chance came after 71 minutes, a free kick met at the back post by Taylor who got power but could not direct the ball on target.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, Curtis had a shot blocked before Ingram got the ball onto his left foot but dragged the ball wide of the target.

Two minutes later, a quick free kick on the left by Newby saw a nice one-two exchange with Belgrave but Newby’s cross was cleared for another corner kick that this time was claimed by Higton.

Triston Burrell, on for Tim Gregory, tried a shot from range which was comfortably saved, before Ingram tried from range after Higton made a poor clearance, but his effort was off target.

A good move by Sherwood got the ball to Ingram on the right. He got the ball into Burrell who managed to get a good effort on goal, again, Higton handling well to save.

Grimsby seemed happy to settle for a point, although they did break late on after Robson lost the ball in midfield, Sheppard was equal to the task, saving well, and the rebound blazed well over by Collins.

The Wood did force a couple of corner kicks in stoppage time, neither of which troubled the visitors, leaving them somewhat frustrated and having to settle for a point.