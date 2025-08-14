Green light for Mansfield Town to open renovated Bishop Street Stand on Tuesday

The newly refurbished Bishop Street Stand is ready for use.

Mansfield Town have been given the green light to finally reopen their renovated Bishop Street Stand at One Call Stadium on Tuesday night against Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time fans have been allowed in there in over 21 years and follows a successful pilot event against Doncaster Rovers earlier this month.

Extensive renovation work has taken place for the past year on the previously-derelict Bishop Street Stand and Tuesday’s match will see its opening for the first time since 20 May 2004.

The new stand will have a capacity of 727 seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters with tickets for the Bishop Street Stand will enter via the new turnstiles of the Quarry Lane Stand, adjacent to the groundman’s hut.

New season ticket holders can purchase season tickets online from 10am onwards on Saturday August and then 10am on Monday August via the ticket office. A cap of 275 transferrable season tickets will be made available in the Bishop Street Stand.

Both new season tickets and transferrable season tickets will be sold/transferred on a first-come, first-served basis.

The remaining seats will be available for supporters to purchase on a match-by-match basis in line with the 2025-26 matchday ticket pricing structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New season ticket prices for the Bishop Street Stand for the remainder of 2025-26 are as follows: Adult: £295 Senior: £245 U21: £175 U18: £95 U14: £45 U7: FREE Carer: FREE

Prospective new Bishop Street Stand season ticket holders can purchase season tickets online via stagstickets.co.uk from 10am on Saturday.

Current season ticket holders who wish to be transferred into the Bishop Street Stand for the remainder of the 2025-26 season will receive a credit for the balance on their season ticket account, the credit from which can be used towards next season’s season ticket purchase.

Current season ticket holders who wish to be transferred can acquire a season ticket in the Bishop Street Stand by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or by emailing [email protected]. The option to transfer is not available online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season ticket holders who wish to transfer can do so from 10am until 6pm on Friday 15 August.

Bishop Street Stand season ticket prices are:

Adult: £295 Senior: £245 U21: £175 U18: £95 U14: £45 U7: FREE Carer: FREE Matchday ticket prices:

Adult: £30 Senior: £26 U21: £23 U18: £20 U14: £15 U7: FREE Carer: FREE

Matchday tickets for the Bishop Street Stand can be purchased from 10am on Saturday 16 August

online via stagstickets.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TICKET OFFICE OPENING TIMES Existing season ticket holders will have from 10am until 6pm on Friday as a priority.

The ticket office will therefore be open from 10am until 6pm tomorrow (Friday).

DIRECT DEBIT SCHEME

The option to purchase a season ticket in the Bishop Street Stand can also be acquired via direct debit.

The direct debit scheme can be utilised online via stagstickets.co.uk (when selecting your payment option, choose ‘direct debit’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, direct debits can be set up by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or by calling 01623 484 482 (option 1).

Please note there is an administration fee of £25 per season ticket holder (applicable only to ages 7 and above). This will not be applied to prospective season ticket holders who purchase an under-7 ticket or a carer’s season ticket.