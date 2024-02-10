Great start to February but big win at Forest Green Rovers flattered us says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ollie Clarke netted a brace with one each for full debutant Tom Nicols and Will Swan saw off Rovers and kept Stags in second place.

“The thing that has stood out from the last two games have been the clean sheets,” said Clough

“We have three big games this week and, having not won since New Year's Day in January, to start this month with two wins and two clean sheets set us up nicely.

Will Swan makes it 3-0 during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the Fully Charged New Lawn, 10 Feb 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Today again we had to work hard for it as I don't think it was a 4-0. I think that flattered us slightly.

“It was just the quality of finishing and confidence of a team at the top and one at the bottom that was the difference today.

“They caused us problems for the last 25 minutes of the first half and also into the second half at times as they have some good players.

“Steve (new Rovers boss Cotterill) has got them playing and I think to lose 4-0 today was a bit harsh for them.

“We got away with one or two situations and, most important, we were clinical at the other end.”

Clough continued: “I do think we need to be a bit better in certain areas – we gave them too much encouragement.

“We got the early goal and then it was almost as if we thought it was going to be easy today. It never ever is and Forest Green came right back into the game and had the rest of the half.

“We needed that second goal as it's never over at 1-0.

“They were getting back into it and we changed formation a bit to be a bit more solid.