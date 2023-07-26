News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Great experience for young players says Steve Chettle as Mansfield Town edge to victory at Long Eaton

Mansfield Town Academy coach Steve Chettle said playing alongside first team stars in tonight's 1-0 friendly win at Long Eaton United has been a great learning curve for his U19 hopefuls.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Jul 2023, 22:24 BST- 1 min read

A mixed Stags side edged a tight game with a late McKeal Abdullah penalty with Chettle and fellow Academy coach Charlie McParland running the show from the bench, though first team boss Nigel Clough was present on a night of incessant rain.

A handful of first teamers played, 24 hours on from the 3-1 friendly win at Hearts.

Read More
Late spot kick edges Mansfield Town to hard-earned friendly win at Long Eaton Un...
Steve Chettle speaks to the press after tthe pre-season match against Long Eaton Utd FC at Grange Park, 26 July 2023 Photo by: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaSteve Chettle speaks to the press after tthe pre-season match against Long Eaton Utd FC at Grange Park, 26 July 2023 Photo by: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Steve Chettle speaks to the press after tthe pre-season match against Long Eaton Utd FC at Grange Park, 26 July 2023 Photo by: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Conditions were tough but it's been a great occasion for some of our kids tonight, playing with the seniors,” said Chettle.

“We had a good victory up in Edinburgh last night and to come down here and play this game for Deaks (Blues boss Ian Deakin) and Long Eaton, it's been a good night and I have really enjoyed it.

“We are trying to get these young players into where the first team are already and I think they realised tonight how quick they have to move the ball and how fit the boys are.

“It helps them understand what it takes to be a pro footballer and where they need to get to. But they integrated well into the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We knew what Long Eaton were going to be like – I have dealt with them before when I was in non-league as well. We know how Deaks sets up his teams.

“They are very physical and good at set plays, but we coped after a very scrappy first 10 minutes and came into the game really well.

“Overall we're really pleased.”

Related topics:Steve ChettleNigel CloughStags