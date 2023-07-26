Great experience for young players says Steve Chettle as Mansfield Town edge to victory at Long Eaton

A mixed Stags side edged a tight game with a late McKeal Abdullah penalty with Chettle and fellow Academy coach Charlie McParland running the show from the bench, though first team boss Nigel Clough was present on a night of incessant rain.

A handful of first teamers played, 24 hours on from the 3-1 friendly win at Hearts.

Steve Chettle speaks to the press after tthe pre-season match against Long Eaton Utd FC at Grange Park, 26 July 2023 Photo by: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Conditions were tough but it's been a great occasion for some of our kids tonight, playing with the seniors,” said Chettle.

“We had a good victory up in Edinburgh last night and to come down here and play this game for Deaks (Blues boss Ian Deakin) and Long Eaton, it's been a good night and I have really enjoyed it.

“We are trying to get these young players into where the first team are already and I think they realised tonight how quick they have to move the ball and how fit the boys are.

“It helps them understand what it takes to be a pro footballer and where they need to get to. But they integrated well into the team.

“We knew what Long Eaton were going to be like – I have dealt with them before when I was in non-league as well. We know how Deaks sets up his teams.

“They are very physical and good at set plays, but we coped after a very scrappy first 10 minutes and came into the game really well.