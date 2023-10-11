News you can trust since 1952
Grant McCann counts the cost of missed chances as Doncaster Rovers slip to EFL Trophy defeat at Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann counted the cost of missed chances after his side slipped to a 3-2 defeat at Mansfield in the EFL Trophy.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:19 BST
Rovers went 2-0 down after just 13 minutes following a batch of missed chances.

They saw more chances go begging during an impressive second half, before a late sucker punch sealed the win for Stags.

“We created lots of chances and didn't take them, which is frustrating,” he said. “We have got to take the big moments and take the chances.

Mansfield Town's Callum Johnson celebrates his late winner against Doncaster Rovers.Mansfield Town's Callum Johnson celebrates his late winner against Doncaster Rovers.
Mansfield Town's Callum Johnson celebrates his late winner against Doncaster Rovers.
“We should have been two or three up inside the first five/six minutes with the chances we had, but we didnt take them.

“I felt we were in control for a lot of the game. The play and combinations were good and we created a lot of chances.

“The chance that George Broadbetnt had to put us 3-2 up hits the post, anywhere else and he scores, so that's maybe the luck at the minute. Those little moments will change for us and we just got to stay positive.

“It was a good open game, I thought we played well and I’m really pleased with what I have seen.

“A lot of play and the chances we created was pleasing to see. It was a young team on the pitch and I was really pleased with it.”

