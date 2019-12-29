Graham Coughlan says signings are imminent after Bradford City defeat

Graham Coughlan says he expects new signings to be made by Mansfield Town as the transfer window opens this week.

Coughlan was speaking after seeing his side lose 2-0 at Bradford City on Sunday in what was the Stags’ final game of 2019, and before the New Year’s Day game at Cambridge United, played after the Chad went to press.

And with a first win still eluding him going into the Cambridge game, Coughlan feels new faces will be of benefit.

He said: “Naturally when a new manager comes in, everyone will expect a lot of changes. We do need a little injection, so possibly one or two players.

“One or two will have to go – my squad is far too big as it is. Their will be ins and will be outs, but those lads have shown me enough in that dressing room to work with.

“Yes we need improvements in both boxes and quality, and a little bit more pace in our team, but there’s enough hope in there to work with.”

Coughlan also gave an update on defender Ryan Sweeney, who went off injured in the first-half at Bradford after twisting his ankle.

He said on Sunday: “We’ll let him have the next 24 hours – we’ll have a look at him and assess him. The medical team will see him in the morning – to make a call on it now would be too early.

“Like all injuries, they need 24 hours to settle down. We’ll see where we are then and whether we can get him on the grass on Tuesday and in a jersey on Wednesday.”

Reflecting on Sunday’s defeat, which saw two James Vaughan penalties consign Stags to defeat.

He said: “I’ve walked into a dressing room that is feeling sorry for itself and one that has had its confidence and belief shattered.

“Naturally, when you perform like that, it’s going to be a dressing room low on confidence.

“It needs hard work, organisation and structure, and that’s what I’m here for.

“I will back this dressing room because they will get better over the weeks and months. There is plenty of hope and glimmers that I’ve seen to hang on to.

“There’s a bright light at the end of the tunnel but we need to work for the next couple of weeks and months.”