Good workout as Clipstone lose Mickleover friendly

Clipstone manager Dave Hoole.

However, the visitors ply their trade in the Northern Premier League, three steps higher up the non-league pyramid than the Cobras, and the home side remained competitive throughout.

Clipstone boss Dave Hoole said: “It was a good workout for the boys. It was a hot, humid day and we were competitive throughout. At the end of the day it was down to fine margins.”

Hoole used all six substitutes which gave more first team game time to U19s George Hardwick and Jack Sellers.

In addition there was a debut for Under 19s keeper Finn Batty who impressed with two good stops late in the game.

“Dale (Spragg) and myself are not frightened to put young players in,” said Hoole. “Harry Lindsay and George Hardwick have impressed at training and in games and have been rewarded with first team games.”

The home side took an early lead when Will Heather scored from close range in the ninth minute after the visitors failed to deal with a Jason Foster corner.

However, Mickleover were back on level terms 11 minutes later when they were gifted a goal after a defensive mix-up by the Cobras. And then went ahead with a well-taken free kick with 34 minutes gone.

After the break, the visitors scored two further goals, both after excellent build up play, in the 53rd and 69th minutes.