Mansfield Town midfielder Alex MacDonald has picked up a knee injury during the pre-season training camp in Portugal.

But the club have said a scan on it has thankfully revealed nothing serious and he is expected to rejoin training soon.

The injury kept him out of today’s 2-1 practice match defeat by Swansea City.

MacDonald will be hoping for better luck after missing much of last season with a knee injury that required surgery.