Good news for Mansfield Town goal ace Rhys Oates as injury is healing quicker than expected

Oates suffered torn ligaments from his pectoral muscle in a freak accident against AFC Wimbledon on 16th August with initial fears he could be missing for up to six months.

That was downgraded to December after an operation and a delighted Oates said: “I saw the surgeon last week and he said it is progressing more than he was expecting, so we are on the right lines at the minute.

“That was a big boost, to know my body is healing well and has taken to the surgery well. It puts you in a mindset where I can just push myself harder every day and get back quicker.

Rhys Oates earlier in his ill-fated game against AFC Wimbledon. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“At the start my target was the first game in December which would take it to about three months. But it was good news from the surgeon last week, so hopefully if we can keep along those lines then it may be before that. We just have to take it week by week.

“It was a bit of a blow at first, but I have had a long three or four month injury with my knee before and I think you just have to stay positive. If you don't you end up not doing things right or putting things off and it slows your progress.”

Recalling the injury, Oates said: “I just slipped and landed in an awkward position and their centre half landed on top of my arm and fully ruptured the tendon from my pec.

“It was just an unfortunate event really – no fault of anyone's. The arm just went right under me and ruptured. I knew straight away it wasn't great.

“It was a strange one. It hurt at first and I heard something tear, but the pain went more or less straight away as I think the nerves ripped off with it.

“The surgeon said most people he sees with this injury are rugby players and weightlifters. He'd not seen it in a footballer before.

“I was gutted when we first realised what it was and they said it could be four to six months. I had my mind set on the New Year at that point.

“Then the surgeon said around three months, which is still a long time.

“But I just had to take the positives that it wasn't four to six months.”

He added: “I had the operation about a week later and 10 days off not doing anything, letting it heal. Then it was slight movements and exercises to try to get the strength back in my shoulder and back to get the full movement.

“Last week I tried a little jog and I am going to do more of that today and over the coming weeks.

“It's too early to say when I will be back in training. I just need to progress on the strength work. I can do all the running now.

“It's not been a problem keeping fit. I have been going on the bike and doing leg weights since probably a week after the operation.”

Oates has been a keen but frustrated spectator since then as Stags have powered their way into the play-off places.

“I have watched most of the games at home on iFollow,” he said.

“It feels strange shouting at the telly and cheering the lads on. It just makes you want to play even more sat at home watching it.

“I think I scared my dog when Oli Hawkins got the late winner on Saturday. I shouted a bit too loud.

“I did go to Doncaster away and Carlisle at home. I want to stay around the matchday squad as much as I can.

“The lads have done really well in my absence, picking up points and scoring goals.”

On Friday he will be at the One Call Stadium to see Stags up against his struggling former club Hartlepool United, who are without a win this season but had former Stags boss Keith Curle taking over as manager last week.

“It's hard to know what they're going to be like on Friday with a new manager coming in. We need to expect the unexpected,” said Oates.

“Obviously they haven't won yet, but you never know under a new manager. He could change things and play a totally different style.

“They've had a few draws and are due a win. Hopefully they don't get the win on Friday.”

Fellow player Anthony Hartigan also injured a shoulder last week but the same surgeon has said he does not need an operation.

“It was great news for both Rhys and Anthony Hartigan last week,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“We thought Rhys was ahead. The injury was pretty nasty but as soon as he had it done he felt good straight away.