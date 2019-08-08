Good home record vital says Mansfield Town boss as Stags prepare for One Call Stadium opener

Manager John Dempster stressed the importance of a good home record this season ahead of his side’s opening One Call Stadium fixture against Morecambe on Saturday.

“A good home record will be massive,” he said.

“We have had that over the last couple of seasons when we’ve been very strong at home.

“We need to be strong throughout this season and we’re hoping to pick up more points away from home. If we can do that we will have a successful season.

“We certainly want to be attacking at home and take the game to the opposition. We will be setting up to get all three points.

“We will have a good look at the video of Morecambe’s game against Grimsby and come up with a game plan moving forward this week.”

He added: “I think there were times last season when teams came here and sat in, probably being happy with a point from the One Call Stadium.

“If that is the case - and I am not saying that’s what Morecambe are going to do – we have got the players who can unpick a lock.

“We have goalscorers in the squad and we have people who can make goals.

“We want to be taking the game to the opposition while being aware of their strengths as well if they are just going to sit in and counter us.”

Jim Bentley’s Morecambe have a physical reputation and were beaten 2-0 at home in their opener by Grimsby last weekend.

“There will be physicality, but they have got some good technical players,” said Dempster.

“They didn’t get off to the start they would have wished for and so will be looking to come and get their first points on the table.

“I think Jim will be disappointed by the result on Saturday. But looking at the highlights of the game they were a little bit unfortunate as well. A couple of bits went against them.

“What they do well is react to adversity either when they don’t pick or points or they have a disappointing performance. They show real character and react in the right way.

“That’s why they’ve had the success they’ve had over a number of years right now.

“Jim has done an outstanding job at Morecambe. We know what’s coming. It’s going to be difficult, but we will be looking to get three points on the board rather than the one we got on Saturday.

“He has good team spirit. He knows the level, having been at it for the number of years he has. And he is a wily old fox as well at things like set plays and tactics.

“I know Jim well and he will have had us watched several times.

“It will be a real challenge for our team. But I am confident we can come out on top.

“Jim will be looking for a big reaction and it’s important we are ready for that.

“We’d like to get some more points on the table and so would Morecambe, so I expect a real battle.

Morecambe lost their season opener 2-0 when two second half goals gave Grimsby victory at the Globe Arena.

Bentley handed out four debuts to newcomers Adam Buxton, John O’Sullivan, Lewis Alessandra and Shaun Miller.

But, in a game of few chances, Grimsby took the spoils with two second half goals through Elliott Whitehouse and an injury time breakaway strike into an empty net from Max Wright with keeper Barry Roache stranded upfield helping look for an equaliser.