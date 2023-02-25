Good hiding for someone had been coming said Salford City boss Neil Wood after big win at Mansfield Town

City had failed to win in three games but it all came together in this one as they leapfrogged the Stags in the play-off places.

“I have been waiting for a day like this as I knew if we got everything clicking then we were due to give someone a good hiding. I just expected it before now,” he said.

“We were three without a win but we felt no pressure coming into the game.

Salford City boss Neil Wood.

“We have not been on the floor. The goal was offside at Harrogate and at Swindon they had one shot on target and beat us.

“Results have not gone our way in the last three games but we knew there were elements of our performances that were really good.

“We have stayed positive and kept working hard. We still want to get better.”

He continued: “I was delighted with that. It's nice to win a game, but to win it in that manner and score five goals was great and fully deserved. If I am being picky we could have scored more.

“The lads at the back were brilliant and set the foundations of how we wanted to play today. And we were a real threat going forward.

“We did our homework on Mansfield and we knew they'd have a back five and we needed to break through their lines – and we did it with consistency and quality.

“I just had to select the best team that would be the most dangerous going up against that and cause the most problems.