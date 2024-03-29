Good Friday misery for Mansfield Town as they lose promotion showdown at Wrexham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stags inconsistent recent run of results continued as Paul Mullin bagged a brace to reach 20 goals for the season.

But Mansfield were left fuming over a penalty decision that ended their hopes of a fightback in the second half with TV replays showing the challenge was outside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags had defender Baily Cargill ruled out with injury before the game and lost two more defenders by half-time as they had to make several reshuffles with Jordan Bowery playing three different positions over the afternoon.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the STōK Cae Ras, 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stockport County leapfrogged Nigel Clough’s side with a convincing victory at Football League basement boys Forest Green Rovers as the Stags remained above Wrexham in second only on goal difference.

The Stags are three points ahead of the chasing pack in the promotion race and will be thankful for three straight home games, starting against Accrington on Easter Monday.

Clough made a trio of changes for the highly-anticipated showdown as Elliott Hewitt returned from a serious ACL injury for his first appearance in almost a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, the defender only lasted a couple of minutes before he went off injured after a horror challenge from James McClean for which the Wrexham man was booked and Stags unable to stem bleeding from Hewitt's mouth.

Will Swan in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the STōK Cae Ras, 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Christy Pym had to be alert early on to keep out Elliot Lee’s overhead kick on five minutes.

Davis Keillor-Dunn saw his effort well blocked by Max Cleworth before the defender did the same to Will Swan’s strike after Lucas Akins’ flicked the ball into his path.

The home fans roared into life as Mullin broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when he slotted home from Andy Cannon’s cross as Lewis Brunt failed to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Lewis curled an effort just wide of the mark shortly before the break as the visitors threatened.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the STōK Cae Ras, 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Clough made a double switch at half-time as forwards James Gale and Tom Nichols were ushered into the action.

The former almost made an instant impact as he forced Arthur Okonkwo into a good save at the near post.

Keillor-Dunn hit a free-kick over the bar just before the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield felt aggrieved when they had a goal chalked out after Keillor-Dunn took the ball off Okonkwo, the refere deciding the keeper had both hands on the ball.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Wrexham AFC at the STōK Cae Ras, 29 Mar 2024Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Then came the big turning point of the game as Mullin netted a 67th minute penalty.

Luke Bolton was challenged outside the box by Jordan Bowery but tumbled on and into the box and, after a hesitation, the referee gave the spot kick to the horror of the visitors.

And Mullin emphatically hammered home his 99th goal for the club straight down the middle from penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Scottish international Steven Fletcher, who replaced former Mansfield man Ollie Palmer, missed the target from close range on the slide as he tried to turn in a Lee cross at the far post.

Stags had no answer in the end as they left Wrexham licking their wounds from their live TV defeat and will now need a roll call of fit players for Monday's crucial clash.

WREXHAM: Okonkwo, Bolton (Barnett, 74), Cleworth, O’Connell, Boyle, McClean, Cannon, O’Connor, Lee (Evans 87), Palmer (Fletcher, 74), Mullin (Marriott 87). SUBS NOT USED: Howard, McFadzean.

STAGS: Pym, Hewitt (McLaughlin, 8), Flint, Brunt (Gale, 45), Bowery, Clarke (Maris, 68), Reed, Keillor-Dunn (Boateng, 68), Lewis, Swan (Nichols, 45), Akins. SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Quinn.

REFEREE: Lewis Smith.