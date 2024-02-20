Going up would mean so much says Mansfield Town veteran star Stephen Quinn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Stags sit second with 14 games to play ahead of Saturday’s visit of in-form Salford City, the 37-year-old former Irish international said he had really enjoyed his time at the club so far and wanted promotion to crown that.

“The gaffer has been building this over the past two or three seasons,” he said.

“We are all happy to be part of a club that is uniting a community together. It has a great vibe around the place and there is no better place to be for us right now.

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn nets at Walsall.

“The relationship between players and fans is getting closer. The atmosphere is electric and we really want to bring this club and town the success it deserves.

“We are under no illusions, this club needs to be in the next division and we are enjoying the process along the way.

“We need a strong mentality. We have to believe in what we've been doing all season and keep playing and enjoying our football.

“To get promotion would be the icing on the cake and it would mean a lot to me to see this club in the division above and possibly keep carrying that on.”

He added: “We are in a good league position to have a good go at these final 14 games.

“We've put ourselves in this position mostly doing the right things over the course of the season with a strong base.

“We have built from a solid foundation this season. With the spine of the team we have we can got and express ourselves at the top end of the pitch.

“We have improved season on season and we're looking to carry that on in the next 14 games with lots of twists and turns to come.

“It is really tight up there but we will give it our all.

“The squad is looking strong and we have players coming back from injury.