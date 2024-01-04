Going top of the table a great incentive says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough ahead of Crewe Alexandra clash

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said going top of the table on Saturday if they win is a great incentive for his side as they prepare to host a visit from Crewe Alexandra.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 18: Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell looks on during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Crewe Alexandra at Sixfields on March 18, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But the Railwaymen, managed by former Stags player Lee Bell, are sixth with their own promotion ambitions and will provide a stern test.

“We are only halfway through the season but going top is a good incentive,” said Clough.

“There are so many points still up for grabs and if we needed any reminding, a few of the older supporters when we are down at the One Call on matchdays do remind us frequently that they've seen it all before and we always mess it up. But we will try not to this year.

“We need to keep ticking the games off and keep churning out the results and performances.

“We have a belief that has been building the last two or three seasons. But there is still a long way to go before we fulfil it.

“We certainly have the character. We have a nice blend and certainly enough experience in the dressing room.

“So it's about keeping them fit and hoping to get some breaks along the way.”

On the visitors for the all-ticket clash, he said: “Crewe have got a good squad.

“We know Lee Bell as he played for us at Burton. So we are aware of his qualities just settling into the early stages of his managerial career.

“I think what he has done best is that Crewe have a long history of playing, but now I think they mix it up a little bit too – and they are doing certain things and elements of the game very well.

“Crewe have the best record from set plays in the league and you would not expect that from a Crewe side, but they have.

“They have pace in the team and also have their usual passing ability.

“They have youngsters coming through as they always have.

“When you have that sort of set up for 30 or 40 years, you are going to produce players. That is what we are trying to emulate here in the next 10 years, which I think with Coops (Richard Cooper) and his team we will .