Goalkeeper scores as Sherwood Colliery set up big derby in FA Vase

Sherwood Colliery set up the mouthwatering prospect of a local derby with neighbours Blidworth Welfare in the FA Vase after a 2-0 win at Horncastle Town in the First Qualifying Round.

Horncastle, who play in the Lincolnshire League, were making their debut in the competition and attracted a large crowd.

But a swirling wind and a hard, bumpy surface did not make for a good tie, which Sherwood settled with two goals inside as many minutes just past the half-hour mark.

First, the best move of the game saw several players combine to set up Gareth Curtis, and then came a bizarre goal from goalkeeper Andy Francis, whose clearance downfield took hold in the wind and bounced over his advancing opposite number.

The second half was dominated by the visitors, but they couldn’t find the killer touch to add to the scoreline.

On the previous Bank Holiday Monday, Sherwood made it five wins from five, beating local rivals Teversal 3-1, to stay top of the East Midlands Counties League, Premier Division.

Curtis tapped home from close range to give them a seventh-minute lead, but they had to overcome a scare in the second period when Charlie Taylor was sent off for a mistimed tackle and then Ethan Wiesztort was sent to the ten-minute sin-bin.

After a re-group, Wiesztort made amends by doubling Sherwood’s lead in the 73rd minute, and although Danny Fullwood pulled one back from the penalty spot, Lewis Weaver sealed the points.