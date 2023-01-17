The Gills are throwing money at an EFL survival bid and, even though the pair were in contract until the summer, Stags let them go for a combined deal that could net over £100,000 and then quickly moved to bring in three quality players.

“We made George Laplie a couple of what we thought were very good contract offers that his representative turned down,” said Clough.

“Then we received this joint offer from Gillingham for Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie which I believe will rise to six figures if Gillingham stay in the league.

George Lapslie - double deal took him to Gillingham.

“They both had four or five months left on their contract and I don't think either of them really wanted to leave. But we have to look at it all ways round.

“From the lads' points of view, the financial packages that were put on the table were significantly more than we could get to - and we think we are good payers.

“Oli is coming up to 31 and he has got an unbelievable deal for two and a half years. So for the security of himself and his family it was too good to turn down.

“We have to recognise and respect that. We couldn't offer him a two and a half year deal on that, despite us being one of the best payers in the league.”

He added: “Money does talk and Colchester and Gillingham have changed the landscape of the January transfer window to a large degree with the sort of deals they are offering.

“They're paying big fees and also matching that with big wages in an effort to avoid going out of the league. It is so tight down there as it is at the top.

“Owners of clubs are no daft and they will look at the two clubs who went down last season and Scunthorpe are now bottom of the National League and Oldham are down there as well.

“It's not just about dropping out the league. It is what are you chances of getting back in?

“You look at Wrexham and talk about changing landscapes with pay. Notts and Chesterfield are paying good money – more than many League Two clubs. So it's very difficult when you drop out of the league and they're doing all they can to stay in it.”

With Louis Reed, Callum Johnson and Alfie Gilgour signed so far, Clough said there could still be a couple more incoming.

“There is another one we've made strong enquiries for though it's not looking very likely at this stage,” he said.

“Once again the player is under contract and it would be a fee. I am not sure that will achievable in this window.

“A lot depends on Danny Johnson. If he stays with us then the attacking player we have bid for may not happen. It may not happen anyway.

“But there is always a little space open. We have two loan spaces left. So if there is a young 'wild card' out there then we'd look at them.”

On back-up for left back Stephen McLaughlin, he added: “Elliot Hewitt can go over there and Keiran Wallace can do it as well, so I think we're quite well covered.