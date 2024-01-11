Giant defender Aden Flint signs extended deal to stay at Mansfield Town
Since signing last August, the 34-year-old has been an integral part of Stags’ defence, which currently boasts the best defensive record in Sky Bet League Two.
The colossal centre-half has been an ever-present for Mansfield in the league this season, helping the team to record 10 clean sheets.
“I’m delighted to be extending my stay at the Stags,” he said.
“I’m really enjoying it here and love everything about what this club represents.
“Since I arrived here, I’ve been made to feel very welcome by everyone at the club and I feel really settled.
“I’d like to express my thanks to the chairman, chief executive and the manager for extending my contract.
“There’s a great unity at this club and a real sense of togetherness and purpose in this squad. We’re determined to finish the job we’ve started for the club’s supporters and the people of Mansfield.”