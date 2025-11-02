George Maris delighted to score first brace of his career as Mansfield Town finally edge out bogey side Harrogate Town in FA Cup

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris was delighted to finally score the first brace of his career on Saturday as Stags finally booked their place in round two of the FA Cup.

Maris struck twice after coming on as a second half substitute to see off bogey side Harrogate Town after the League Two side had twice fought back from behind before losing 3-2.

Maris is now also hoping his performance will win him his starting place back after a frustrating season so far.

“That is the first time I have ever scored two goals in one game – and I am almost 30 now. so it's not ideal but it feels good to get that monkey off my back at last,” he smiled.

George Maris nets the winner during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I have scored early goals before but never seem to get a second.

“It probably should have been a hat-trick at the end but I sort of lost my bearings.

“I saw Nathan (Moriah-Welsh) was going to play it to me but I didn't know how far out I was and I just wanted to get it on target.”

He added: “My and Reedy (Louis Reed) were told about 35 minutes in that we would be coming on at half-time.

“I don't think Regan (Hendry) was supposed to be coming off but unfortunately he got injured and I hope he's all right. He's been great for us and he has only just got over one injury.

“It was a good 45 minutes for me and it was good to get back on the pitch, having been out for a bit.

“I have not been involved in the squad for the last few games which has been a bit frustrating.

“But I can't complain as the lads have been brilliant.

“That's football and hopefully I have done enough today to get back in or be on the bench at least.

“We have a big squad and we have injured players coming back as well.

“That can only be good for Mansfield and I think it's showing in the league table with how well we're doing.

“Once you are in the side you have to do your bit on the pitch and stay in form. Have an off game and you are likely to be out again.”

Will Evans put Mansfield ahead after just three minutes and Maris said: “It was a good start for us and we could have gone on to be two or three nil up at half-time. But Harrogate hung in and made it a hard game for us.

“They are always well structured and they do the basics right.

“Fair play to them. Going 1-0 down so early they could have gone under. So they were a credit to themselves to stay in the cup tie right until the last minute.

“I have been here six years and only beaten them twice in the promotion year.

“We joked that year that if we beat Harrogate we would go up! And that is what happened.

“They have been a bogey side for us for many years so we knew when we got this draw it would be this sort of game.”

After Stephen Duke-McKenna had levelled on 56 minutes, Maris' first goal came on 67 minutes as his low shot deflected up and over a helpless Mark Oxley.

“It was on target,” he said. “But it was low and straight at the keeper so he would probably have got to it.

"But he went down for it and it's looped up and gone over him.

“I will take them any way they come at the minute and I think it took the wind out of their sails and they looked a bit deflated.

“I thought at 2-1 up we would kick on and score again.

“But they were a threat from corners and their guy got a good header in to make it 2-2.

“So we had to go again – and we did and showed what we have been about recently.”

The 83rd minute winner was a superb move that saw Jordan Bowery find Moriah-Welsh to his left and then his ball in was tucked coolly and accurately into the bottom left corner by Maris.

“Bows cut inside and played it to Nathan. I wasn't sure if he'd seen me, but he laid it on a plate for me first time,” said Maris.

“Those moves happen every day in training. They are the things we work on and that goal gets scored 10 times a day in training. So it's nice to take it onto the pitch.

“I have always been a sidefooter who places my finish. It has worked for me in the past, though not from far out.”

There were some tired legs out there after a busy few weeks, and Maris and one or two other fringe players will now start in Tuesday night's Vertu EFL Trophy group game at Huddersfield Town to fight for a place in the side for next Saturday's trip to Northampton Town.

“We could have played better and made it easier for ourselves,” he said.

“But we are through and a win is a win.

“There were a few lads out there who have played a lot recently so hopefully they will get a break this week ahead of Saturday and put their feet up on Tuesday.”