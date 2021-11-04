George Lapslie wants Mansfield Town to get in Sunderland's faces

George Lapslie hit the winner at Sunderland last season. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The midfielder hit the winner at the Stadium of Light last year as Stags dumped Sunderland out of the FA Cup at the first round stage.

And Lapslie knows they will need the same type of performance of they are to get the same type of result.

“It was a great team performance from the boys last year,” he said. “We got into their faces early doors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You wouldn't have noticed they were a higher level team. We didn't let them play or settle and we defended really well in the last 10 minutes. The win meant a lot to the boys.

“As a player and a team we still have pressure on us. We are not going as a free hit, we are going for a result and to get to the third round.

“First of all we have to get in their faces, that is the last thing that they will want.

“Once we have stopped them playing we can focus on how we can control the game, but we have to stop them first.”

Lapslie, who watched from the stands as Stags beat Tranmere at the weekend, is also keen to reward the large travelling support for their stand-out loyalty.

Mansfield will be backed by well over 1,000 fans as they look for another cup day to remember.

“Hopefully we can get a good performance in for the fans,” he added. They will travel in their numbers and deserve a good performance.

“The Mansfield fans have backed us well on most away days so far and we appreciate it. “They are due an away result and Saturday is hopefully the day.

“I've been surprised just how much they have backed us during the poor spell. They have been right with us.

“It would be easier for the fans to turn on us, but as players we are very thankful for how they have stuck by us and we are trying to put things right.”