Stephen McLaughlin (left) celebrates his winner against Carlisle. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

Stags faded after a bright start and Lapslie said when you realise you are not playing well, it is important to hang on to what you have.

“It was hard-earned, especially second half when it was all about digging in and making sure we got the three points,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We wanted to get a foot on the ball more but, as a player, you understand the game and realise maybe it's time to get behind and not let them get a foothold.

“You've got a 1-0 lead and if you don't make any mistakes you should be all right.”

Stephen McLaughlin headed in the sixth minute winner from Elliott Hewitt's far post cross and Lapslie said: “It was probably better than the one we scored at Doncaster on Saturday.

“I think we kept the ball longer and it was a great ball in from Elliott and a great finish by Macca.

“We were not clinical enough around the box after that, myself included. But it is what it is, we got the three points and we now move on to Saturday.”

That makes it eight wins in nine games and Stags are now 11th and five points off the play-offs.

“We believed in ourselves to go eight out of nine and if we can win again on Saturday we will be right back amongst it where we want to be. It's a massive one for us,” he said.

“Maybe we are getting the rub of the green a bit more now?

“The one that hit the bar at the end tonight would probably have gone in six weeks ago.