Gary Rowett quits Derby County to become new Stoke City boss

Derby boss Gary Rowett has become the new boss of relegated Stoke City.

Rowett left Pride Park on Tuesday night after having asked permission from the Rams board to speak to The Potters.

In a brief statement, Derby said: “Derby County Football Club can confirm that Gary Rowett has left the club after the Rams agreed to release him from his contract and join Stoke City.

“Rowett confirmed that he wished to speak to Stoke about the possibility of joining them and both clubs have subsequently agreed compensation terms in order for him to move to the bet365 Stadium.

“We wish to place on record our thanks to Gary for his contribution during his time as manager.

City were linked with Rowett earlier this year before the appointed Paul Lambert.

The Rams have decided to slash their wage bill following their play-off disappointment, and with Rowett having signed a new contract in January, compensation could well be more than £2 million.

Rowett was appointed by the Rams in March 2017 after he had been controversially sacked by Birmingham City.

He guided Derby into the play-off places this season where they were beaten by Fulham over two legs, who now go on to play Aston Villa in Saturday’s play-off final.