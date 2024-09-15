Garry Monk watches the action unfold.

Frustrated Garry Monk believes Cambridge United were denied two blatant penalties in their defeat at Mansfield Town.

The United boss was left angered at referee Martin Coy’s failure to give his side a spot-kick with the game delicately poised at 1-1.

Mansfield’s eventual winner came just three minutes after appeals for a penalty had been waved away after Shayne Lavery went down under a tackle by Deji Oshilaja.

“It just seems a lot of stuff and moments are going against us. We had one cleared off the line and two blatant penalties go against us,” said Monk

“They were critical moments where you need some help. How the two penalty decisions have gone against us I just don’t know, they were blatant.

“It baffles me how they haven’t been given. We need those moments, they change games.

“It is a double-whammy because we have now lost Shayne to injury.”

And Monk admitted he felt his players had deserved much more from the game as United were left still seeking their first League One win of the season.

“I really felt sorry for everyone today, out of all the results we have had, that is the one where we deserved something the most,” he added.

“We did more than enough in the game to win it, let alone draw. We couldn’t have done much more for an away performance than what we did

“We responded well to going behind and showed character. We were good offensively for most of the game but moments you need to go for you just aren’t going for us.

“We deserved something from the game.”