Gareth Curtis hits four as Sherwood Colliery go top

Sherwood Colliery moved top of the early season East Midlands Counties League table with two wins in a week.

In midweek The Wood travelled to promotion hopefuls Eastwood Community and won 2-1 with goals from Charlie Taylor and Kieran Wells.

On Saturday at Debdale Park they beat Radford 5-0.

Last season’s top scorer Gareth Curtis broke the deadlock after 36 minutes, scoring from close range.

In the final minute of the first half Taylor headed home Liam Theakstone’ s cross.

Curtis added two goals by the 69th minute to complete his hat-trick before a superb move down the right saw a Steve Sowter cross diverted in. Curtis hit his f ourth from a Theakstone reverse pass.