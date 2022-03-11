Alex Fisher takes on the Tranmere defence.

RETRO GALLERY: When Mansfield Town visited Tranmere Rovers for 2014 League Two fixture

Mansfield Town head north to Tranmere Rovers on Friday night for a crucial Sky Bet League Two fixture.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 11th March 2022, 8:00 am

The two sides have met many times at Prenton Park over the years, and here we look back at one of those previous trips.

It’s from October 21, 2014, when Paul Cox took his Stags side to Tranmere for what was also a League Two fixture, the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

See if you can remember any Stags players from that night’s action.

1. Tranmere v Mansfield - Oct 2014

Mansfield Town's new loan signing Daniel Carr made his debut at Prenton Park as a sub.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Tranmere v Mansfield - Oct 2014

Alex Fisher is tackled by Tranmere's Marc Laird.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Tranmere v Mansfield - Oct 2014

Alex Fisher takes on the Tranmere defence.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Tranmere v Mansfield - Oct 2014

Jamie McGuire shoots narrowly wide for Mansfield.

Photo: JPIMedia

