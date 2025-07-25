GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Tottenham keeper joins Luton Town, Huddersfield Town sign ex-Barcelona man, Mansfield Town sign Wrexham and Nottingham Forest pair, while Blackpool and Stockport County also recruit

Here are the main ones to have gone through this week, up until 9am on Friday, July 25.
Blackpool have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal. Photo: Michael Regan
Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Jamie McDonnell on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. Photo: Marc Atkins
Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on a season-long loan from Championship club Stoke City. Photo: Michael Regan
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Dru Yearwood from US side Nashville SC. Photo: Cole Burston
