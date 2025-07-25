Stockport County have signed Barnsley wing-back Corey O'Keeffe on a season-long loan deal.placeholder image
Stockport County have signed Barnsley wing-back Corey O'Keeffe on a season-long loan deal.

GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Tottenham keeper joins Luton Town, Huddersfield Town sign ex-Barcelona man, Mansfield Town sign Wrexham and Nottingham Forest pair, while Blackpool and Stockport County also recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 25th Jul 2025, 08:32 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 08:52 BST
It’s been another busy week of transfer dealings in League One as teams battle it out for the signatures of key players ahead of the new campaign.

Here are the main ones to have gone through this week, up until 9am on Friday, July 25.

Blackpool have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal.

Blackpool have signed Birmingham City goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell on a season-long loan deal. Photo: Michael Regan

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Jamie McDonnell on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Mansfield Town have signed midfielder Jamie McDonnell on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest. Photo: Marc Atkins

Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on a season-long loan from Championship club Stoke City.

Leyton Orient have signed goalkeeper Tommy Simkin on a season-long loan from Championship club Stoke City. Photo: Michael Regan

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Dru Yearwood from US side Nashville SC.

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Dru Yearwood from US side Nashville SC. Photo: Cole Burston

