HIGH WYCOMBE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Sil Swinkels of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wycombe Wanderers and Aston Villa at Adams Park on September 24, 2024 in High Wycombe, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Exeter sign Aston Villa man, Man Utd midfielder moves to Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield Town all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 18th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:49 BST
It’s now just over a fortnight until the new EFL League One season gets under way.

The transfer market continues to be busy as signings are made across the board.

Here are the latest deals to have been done in League One this week, up to noon on Friday, July 18.

Stevenage have signed Beryly Lubala (pictured) after the forward was released by League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, along with defender Jasper Pattenden, also from Wycombe.

Stevenage have signed Beryly Lubala (pictured) after the forward was released by League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, along with defender Jasper Pattenden, also from Wycombe. Photo: Luke Walker

Wycombe Wanderers have made midfielder Ewan Henderson their eighth summer signing. The 25 year-old Scotland youth international has joined from Belgian side Beerschot for an undisclosed fee.

Wycombe Wanderers have made midfielder Ewan Henderson their eighth summer signing. The 25 year-old Scotland youth international has joined from Belgian side Beerschot for an undisclosed fee. Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS

Mansfield have agreed a season-long loan deal for young Nottingham Forest forward Joe Gardner.

Mansfield have agreed a season-long loan deal for young Nottingham Forest forward Joe Gardner. Photo: Marc Atkins

Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan. Photo: Pete Norton

