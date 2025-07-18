GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Exeter sign Aston Villa man, Man Utd midfielder moves to Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Mansfield Town all recruit

The transfer market continues to be busy as signings are made across the board.
Here are the latest deals to have been done in League One this week, up to noon on Friday, July 18.
1. League One transfers
Stevenage have signed Beryly Lubala (pictured) after the forward was released by League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers, along with defender Jasper Pattenden, also from Wycombe. Photo: Luke Walker
2. League One transfers
Wycombe Wanderers have made midfielder Ewan Henderson their eighth summer signing. The 25 year-old Scotland youth international has joined from Belgian side Beerschot for an undisclosed fee. Photo: TOM GOYVAERTS
3. League One transfers
Mansfield have agreed a season-long loan deal for young Nottingham Forest forward Joe Gardner. Photo: Marc Atkins
4. League One transfers
Crystal Palace right-back Danny Imray has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan. Photo: Pete Norton
