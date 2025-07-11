Reading have signed Hull City defender Matty Jacob on a season-long loanplaceholder image
Reading have signed Hull City defender Matty Jacob on a season-long loan

GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Bolton Wanderers sign duo, Luton Town bring in four, Leyton Orient break record and Notts County, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle all recruit

By Mark Duffy
Published 11th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
League One clubs have continued their squad-building this week as the new campaign moves ever closer.

Here are the main deals to have gone through this week, up to 11am on Friday, July 11.

Notts County have signed wing-back Barry Cotter on a season-long loan from League One side Barnsley.

1. League One transfers

Notts County have signed wing-back Barry Cotter on a season-long loan from League One side Barnsley.

Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.

2. League One transfers

Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni.

Luton Town have signed teenage midfielder Jake Richards following the expiry of his academy deal at Exeter City.

3. League One transfers

Luton Town have signed teenage midfielder Jake Richards following the expiry of his academy deal at Exeter City.

Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan.

4. League One transfers

Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan.

