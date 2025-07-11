GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Bolton Wanderers sign duo, Luton Town bring in four, Leyton Orient break record and Notts County, Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle all recruit

Here are the main deals to have gone through this week, up to 11am on Friday, July 11.
1. League One transfers
Notts County have signed wing-back Barry Cotter on a season-long loan from League One side Barnsley. Photo: Alex Davidson
2. League One transfers
Leyton Orient have broken their club transfer fee record to sign Oxford United midfielder Idris El Mizouni. Photo: Cameron Howard
3. League One transfers
Luton Town have signed teenage midfielder Jake Richards following the expiry of his academy deal at Exeter City. Photo: Pete Norton
4. League One transfers
Bolton Wanderers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion winger Amario Cozier-Duberry on a season-long loan. Photo: Naomi Baker
