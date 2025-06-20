Huddersfield have signed Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney on a season-long loan.placeholder image
GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Aston Villa man joins Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers sign keeper, Wycombe Wanderers sign Motherwell star and Millwall defender heads north

By Mark Duffy
Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:18 BST
The planning for the new League One season is well under way and clubs across the division are busy making new signings.

Here’s a look at who has joined a new club over the last seven days, up to Friday (20th) lunchtime.

League One newcomers Port Vale have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jordan Shipley (right) on a two-year deal.

League One newcomers Port Vale have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jordan Shipley (right) on a two-year deal. Photo: Warren Little

Dan Casey has joined Wycombe Wanderers from SPL side Motherwell. Photo: WWFC.

Dan Casey has joined Wycombe Wanderers from SPL side Motherwell. Photo: WWFC. Photo: l

Wycombe Wanderers have also signed ex-Birmingham midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce following his departure from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

Wycombe Wanderers have also signed ex-Birmingham midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce following his departure from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren. Photo: George Wood

Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Michael Jacobs following his release by Chesterfield.

Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Michael Jacobs following his release by Chesterfield. Photo: Alex Davidson

