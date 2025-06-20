GALLERY: This week's League One transfers as Aston Villa man joins Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers sign keeper, Wycombe Wanderers sign Motherwell star and Millwall defender heads north

Here’s a look at who has joined a new club over the last seven days, up to Friday (20th) lunchtime.
League One newcomers Port Vale have signed Shrewsbury Town midfielder Jordan Shipley (right) on a two-year deal. Photo: Warren Little
Dan Casey has joined Wycombe Wanderers from SPL side Motherwell. Photo: WWFC. Photo: l
3. SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Caolan Boyd-Munce of Birmingham City on the ball during the Premier Development League Play Off Final match between Sheffield United U23 and Birmingham City U23 at Bramall Lane on May 24, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Wycombe Wanderers have also signed ex-Birmingham midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce following his departure from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren. Photo: George Wood
Northampton Town have re-signed midfielder Michael Jacobs following his release by Chesterfield. Photo: Alex Davidson