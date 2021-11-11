Mansfield RUFC's first team beat Sileby Town 38-12 away, but the second team lost at home to Ollerton.

Gallery: The week that was in sport across Mansfield and Ashfield

It’s been another busy week of sport across Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider area.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 11:48 am

1. Gav King closes in

Gav King scored all five in a 5-0 win over Teversal to move nearer to 100 goals for Ollerton Town.

2. Title pain for Phil Hall

Mansfield's co-rally driver Phil Hall missed out on the FIA Junior World Rally Championship in his debut season

3. I want to get better

Derbyshire's Sam Conners is aiming to perform across all formats next season.

4. Clipstone blow it again

Clipstone are six games without a win after blowing a two goal lead against Selby Town.

