Gallery: The week that was in sport across Mansfield and Ashfield

1. Gav King closes in
Gav King scored all five in a 5-0 win over Teversal to move nearer to 100 goals for Ollerton Town.
Photo: Submitted
2. Title pain for Phil Hall
Mansfield's co-rally driver Phil Hall missed out on the FIA Junior World Rally Championship in his debut season
Photo: Submitted
3. I want to get better
Derbyshire's Sam Conners is aiming to perform across all formats next season.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Clipstone blow it again
Clipstone are six games without a win after blowing a two goal lead against Selby Town.
Photo: Submitted