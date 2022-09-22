Gallery: The two Mansfield Town players who are said to be amongst the 20 most valuable players in League Two - and the Salford City, Swindon Town, Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United players who join them
Salford City are revealed to have the most valuable squad in League Two, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
They lead the way with a suggested value of £6.93m, ahead of Colchester United (£5.99m) and Tranmere Rovers (£4.25m).
Stags have two entries with James Perch, bizarrely overpriced, and Stephen Quinn, with former loan star Matty Longstaff coming in as the league’s second most valuable player.
But who are the most valuable players around League Two and who are the hottest prospects?
Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk
Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.
