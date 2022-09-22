They lead the way with a suggested value of £6.93m, ahead of Colchester United (£5.99m) and Tranmere Rovers (£4.25m).

Stags have two entries with James Perch, bizarrely overpriced, and Stephen Quinn, with former loan star Matty Longstaff coming in as the league’s second most valuable player.

But who are the most valuable players around League Two and who are the hottest prospects?

Here are the top 20 most valuable players, according to transfermarkt.co.uk

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Stags news here.

1. Luke Bolton (Salford City) £1.8m Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC Photo Sales

2. Matty Longstaff (Colchester United) £1.62m Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales

3. Arthur Okonkwo (Crewe Alexandra) £1.35m Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4. Dynel Simeu (Tranmere Rovers) £900,000 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales