News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Stags fans ahead of kick-off at Gresty Road.

GALLERY: See how many familiar faces you can spot from these Mansfield Town fans at Crewe

Stags fans who watch the boys away are certainly getting used to that winning feeling.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:01 pm

It’s now three away wins on the trot in League Two after Saturday’s brilliant late comeback wrapped up a 2-1 win when all looked lost.

Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the faces in the away end at Gresty Road.

Have a look here and see who you can spot.

Get all the latest Stags news, here.

1. Crewe 1 Stags 2

Stags fans ahead of kick-off at Gresty Road.

Photo: Chris Holloway:d

Photo Sales

2. Crewe 1 Stags 2

Stags fans ahead of kick-off at Gresty Road.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Crewe 1 Stags 2

Stags fans ahead of kick-off at Gresty Road.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

4. Crewe 1 Stags 2

Stags fans ahead of kick-off at Gresty Road.

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
League Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 4