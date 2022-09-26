GALLERY: See how many familiar faces you can spot from these Mansfield Town fans at Crewe
Stags fans who watch the boys away are certainly getting used to that winning feeling.
It’s now three away wins on the trot in League Two after Saturday’s brilliant late comeback wrapped up a 2-1 win when all looked lost.
Match photographer Chris Holloway captured just some of the faces in the away end at Gresty Road.
Have a look here and see who you can spot.
