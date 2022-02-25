Here, we’ve selected 20 who have, some you may remember and some you may not.
Check out the gallery to see which of the club’s stars from around the world we’ve picked out.
1. Lindy Delapenha (Jamaica)
Lindy Delapenha was Mansfield's first ever black player, hailing from Jamaica and playing for Portsmouth and Middlesbrough before joining Stags in 1958, playing 115 games. Eventually retired to his home country and worked in broadcasting. Passed away in 2017.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Jon Olav Hjelde (Norway)
Hjelde saw out his career with Mansfield after several years with Nottingham Forest. Retired in 2007 after two seasons with Stags. His son Leo is currently with Leeds United.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Cyrille L'Helgoualch (France)
L'Helgoualch wasn't around long - four games to be precise - but scored a peach against Rochdale in one of them before soon retiring after previously having featured for several French clubs and Walsall.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Arjan van Heusden (Netherlands)
Joined Stags in 2002 amidst a goalkeeping crisis and featured five times before moving on to Torquay United.
Photo: Getty Images