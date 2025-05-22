Mansfield celebrate Lee Gregory's goal against Birmingham.Mansfield celebrate Lee Gregory's goal against Birmingham.
Mansfield celebrate Lee Gregory's goal against Birmingham.

GALLERY: Mansfield Town's 24/25 season in pictures, including great wins against Barnsley, Peterborough United, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic and more

By Mark Duffy
Published 22nd May 2025, 12:18 BST
The 2024/25 season is now over for Mansfield Town as they reflect on a first campaign back in the third tier of English football.

It was a season of ups and downs, as was expected, but ultimately Nigel Clough’s men secured their League One status and can again look forward to some exciting encounters next year.

Here, we’ve picked a selection of photos from some of the more memorable games from the campaign, courtesy of The Bigger Picture Event Photography.

See if they evoke any memories of matches you may have been at over the course of the last nine months.

The season got off to a flyer with a 2-1 win at Barnsley, Stephen Quinn netting the opening goal.

Mansfield Town 2024/25

Lee Gregory then netted the second just five minutes later as there was Friday night delight for the Stags.

Mansfield Town 2024/25

After a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at Bolton, another draw followed at home to Burton Albion with Lee Gregory's 97th minute penalty making it 3-3.

Mansfield Town 2024/25

After successive away defeats at Rotherham and Lincoln City, Hiram Boateng was on target as Stags then drew 1-1 at home to Stockport County.

Mansfield Town 2024/25

