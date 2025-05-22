It was a season of ups and downs, as was expected, but ultimately Nigel Clough’s men secured their League One status and can again look forward to some exciting encounters next year.
Here, we’ve picked a selection of photos from some of the more memorable games from the campaign, courtesy of The Bigger Picture Event Photography.
See if they evoke any memories of matches you may have been at over the course of the last nine months.
1. Mansfield Town 2024/25
The season got off to a flyer with a 2-1 win at Barnsley, Stephen Quinn netting the opening goal. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Mansfield Town 2024/25
Lee Gregory then netted the second just five minutes later as there was Friday night delight for the Stags. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Mansfield Town 2024/25
After a Carabao Cup defeat on penalties at Bolton, another draw followed at home to Burton Albion with Lee Gregory's 97th minute penalty making it 3-3. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Mansfield Town 2024/25
After successive away defeats at Rotherham and Lincoln City, Hiram Boateng was on target as Stags then drew 1-1 at home to Stockport County. Photo: Chris Holloway
