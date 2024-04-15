Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons.
Gallery: Mansfield Town fans watch their side move to the brink of promotion

Stags fans watched their side move to the brink of League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Apr 2024, 12:01 BST

A thumping 4-1 win at MK Dons leaves them needing just one more point to finally claim promotion.

It sees Stags come full cirle after defeat at MK in May 2019 denied them what had seemed a certain promotion.

More than 3,500 fans travelled to Stadium MK at the weekend, with Chris and Jeanette Holloway taking these pics of some of the fans who were there.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy victory at MK Dons. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

