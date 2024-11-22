Nine years ago, on October 17, 2015, the two sides met when they were in League Two. Stags were managed by Paul Cox, while ex-Mansfield star Darrell Clarke was in charge of Rovers who won the game 2-1.

Matt Taylor hit a 90th minute winner, after Krystian Pearce and Nicky Hunt had both been sent off for the home side. Ryan Tafazolli had equalised on 81 minutes after Jermaine Easter’s early goal for Rovers.

Here are some pics from the game, including several of Stags fans at the game that day.

1 . Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015 Jack Thomas tussles for possession. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015 Craig Westcarr in possession. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015 Jack Thomas beats his man. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales