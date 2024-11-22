Tempers flare in the incident that saw Krystian Pearce sent off.Tempers flare in the incident that saw Krystian Pearce sent off.
GALLERY: Looking back on a fiery encounter between Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers in 2015

By Mark Duffy
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:06 GMT
Mansfield Town play host to Bristol Rovers in an EFL League One clash on Saturday at One Call Stadium.

Nine years ago, on October 17, 2015, the two sides met when they were in League Two. Stags were managed by Paul Cox, while ex-Mansfield star Darrell Clarke was in charge of Rovers who won the game 2-1.

Matt Taylor hit a 90th minute winner, after Krystian Pearce and Nicky Hunt had both been sent off for the home side. Ryan Tafazolli had equalised on 81 minutes after Jermaine Easter’s early goal for Rovers.

Here are some pics from the game, including several of Stags fans at the game that day.

Jack Thomas tussles for possession.

1. Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015

Jack Thomas tussles for possession. Photo: Chris Etchells

Craig Westcarr in possession.

2. Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015

Craig Westcarr in possession. Photo: Chris Etchells

Jack Thomas beats his man.

3. Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015

Jack Thomas beats his man. Photo: Chris Etchells

Jermaine Easter is congratulated after scoring the opening goal for Rovers.

4. Mansfield Town v Bristol Rovers - October 2015

Jermaine Easter is congratulated after scoring the opening goal for Rovers. Photo: Chris Etchells

