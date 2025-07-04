GALLERY: Latest League One transfers as ex-Manchester City keeper joins Wycombe Wanderers, Bradford City and Port Vale net new strikers and Sunderland stopper joins MK Dons

Here are the main deals to have been done by League One clubs over the last week, up to July 4.
1. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Mikki Van Sas of Manchester City looks on prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Manchester City and FC Copenhagen at Manchester City Academy Stadium on October 05, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
Wycombe Wanderers have made goalkeeper Mikki van Sas their seventh summer signing. The 21-year-old former Manchester City youngster has joined from Dutch side Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United moves forward with the ball watched by Terry Taylor of Northampton Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Peterborough United FC and Northampton Town FC at Weston Homes Stadium on April 05, 2025 in Peterborough, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Stockport County have broken their transfer record to sign Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal. Photo: Pete Norton
3. BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Jayden Sweeney of Leyton Orient in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brentford and Leyton Orient at Gtech Community Stadium on September 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Grimsby Town have signed Leyton Orient full-back Jayden Sweeney on a two-year deal. Photo: Bryn Lennon
4. BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Jordan Amissah of Sheffield United reacts in the warm up prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on December 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Burton Albion have re-signed goalkeeper Jordan Amissah from Ross County for an undisclosed fee. Photo: Matt McNulty
