Mansfield Town did that in style at the weekend after two dramatic late goals transformed an upcoming 1-0 defeat into a priceless 2-1 win.

Only time will how valuable those points will be at the end of the season, but it’s a habit that Stags are starting to get used to, having won points from behind in three of their 10 matches so far.

Just four teams are yet to win any points after conceding first.

But how does Mansfield’s record compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record being given based on how many times they have fallen behind.

1. Harrogate Town - 0 points 6 0 0 6 0

2. Hartlepool United - 0 5 0 0 5 0

3. Tranmere Rovers - 0 points 5 0 0 5 0

4. Sutton United - 0 points 4 0 0 4 0