It's only ten games in but already Stags have found the knack for picking up points after trailing in games.

GALLERY: Here's how many points Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Doncaster Rovers - and every other League Two side - have won after going behind this season

Turning no points into three points is the skill of any promotion-winning side.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 26th September 2022, 3:53 pm

Mansfield Town did that in style at the weekend after two dramatic late goals transformed an upcoming 1-0 defeat into a priceless 2-1 win.

Only time will how valuable those points will be at the end of the season, but it’s a habit that Stags are starting to get used to, having won points from behind in three of their 10 matches so far.

Just four teams are yet to win any points after conceding first.

But how does Mansfield’s record compare with every other team in the league? Here we have the answers, with each club’s record being given based on how many times they have fallen behind.

1. Harrogate Town - 0 points

6 0 0 6 0

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Hartlepool United - 0

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Tranmere Rovers - 0 points

5 0 0 5 0

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. Sutton United - 0 points

4 0 0 4 0

Photo: Clive Mason

