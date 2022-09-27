There’s some good ones in there capturing some fine moments for the club. Of course Stags’ Blue Square Premier title win and FA Cup clash with Liverpool feature.

But there’s also a few other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

1. The Stags squad - 1968 Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points. Photo: Express Photo Sales

2. Tommy Eggleston Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969. Photo: Express Photo Sales

3. Title glory Adam Murray lifts the trophy as Mansfield celebrate promotion back to the Football League on April 20, 2013. Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

4. Stags cheated by Suarez Stags gave Liverpool a real scare in the FA Cup in 2013 with the European giants going through thanks to a handball goal by Luis Suarez. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales