Neal Bishop celebrates an equaliser for Mansfield Town during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at West Brom in 2018. Stags would go on to lose 2-1.

Gallery: Here's 15 of the most popular Mansfield Town pictures on Getty - including being cheated by Luis Suarez, Carolyn Radford showing her support for the boys and a throwback to the dark days of COVID

We’ve dug the archives of picture agency Getty to bring you 15 of their most popular Mansfield Town images.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:16 pm

There’s some good ones in there capturing some fine moments for the club. Of course Stags’ Blue Square Premier title win and FA Cup clash with Liverpool feature.

But there’s also a few other iconic moments, including the players coming out to an empty ground due to COVID and Nigel Clough celebrating his first win as Stags boss.

Take a look at our gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

1. The Stags squad - 1968

Mansfield Town pose for a team picture on 27th August 1968. This was Mansfield Town's 32nd season in the Football League and 8th in the Third Division. They finished 15th with 43 points.

Photo: Express

2. Tommy Eggleston

Mansfield Town manager Tommy Eggleston is pictured in 1969.

Photo: Express

3. Title glory

Adam Murray lifts the trophy as Mansfield celebrate promotion back to the Football League on April 20, 2013.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird

4. Stags cheated by Suarez

Stags gave Liverpool a real scare in the FA Cup in 2013 with the European giants going through thanks to a handball goal by Luis Suarez.

Photo: Clive Mason

