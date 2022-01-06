Eastwood's fans celebrate the win over Wycombe Wanderers in round two.

GALLERY: 50 photos remembering Eastwood Town's famous run to the FA Cup third round

It’s the eve of FA Cup third round weekend, so what better time to look back at when Eastwood Town made it to that stage back in 2008/2009 with our huge gallery of photos from the famous run.

By Mark Duffy
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:38 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 2:19 pm

See if the photos bring back any memories – you may even spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd shots!

1. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure

Eastwood beat Kidsgrove 4-0 in the first qualifying round, Richard Dunning seen here scoring.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure

Ian Holmes (left) celebrates another goal against Kidsgrove.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

3. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure

Lindon Meikle in action against Kidsgrove.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure

After a 1-0 win at Lincoln United, Eastwood then drew 2-2 at home to Conference North side Harrogate Town.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 13