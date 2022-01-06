GALLERY: 50 photos remembering Eastwood Town's famous run to the FA Cup third round

See if the photos bring back any memories – you may even spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd shots!
1. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure
Eastwood beat Kidsgrove 4-0 in the first qualifying round, Richard Dunning seen here scoring.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure
Ian Holmes (left) celebrates another goal against Kidsgrove.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure
Lindon Meikle in action against Kidsgrove.
Photo: JPIMedia
4. Eastwood's FA Cup adventure
After a 1-0 win at Lincoln United, Eastwood then drew 2-2 at home to Conference North side Harrogate Town.
Photo: JPIMedia